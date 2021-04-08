BYU Target Braxton Fely Updates His Recruitment

If you thought BYU's 2021 recruiting class was small, the class of 2022 could be even smaller. BYU is expected to welcome home a large group of missionaries next year that will fill most of the available spots in the 2022 class. With that in mind, BYU is being extra calculated and extra careful before extending offers and accepting commitments in the class of 2022. When BYU offers a player, it speaks very highly of BYU's evaluation of that player.

Credit: BYU Athletics

I recently caught up with 2022 DL Braxton Fely out of Timpview High School. He was one of those players that received a calculated offer from BYU in January after the staff evaluated his junior season. When BYU offered Fely in January, they were the first school to offer. Since then, Utah State, Colorado State, and Air Force have offered the talented defensive lineman.

Fely tells me that his main contacts at BYU are director of recruiting Jasen Ah You and head coach Kalani Sitake. Apart from BYU, Utah State, Princeton, and Army are contacting him the most. Schools like Harvard and Navy have also been in contact with Fely in recent weeks.

BYU has various ties to the Timpview football program. In fact, it's rare for BYU to sign a recruiting class that does not include of Timpview standout. Last year, BYU signed Logan Fano and Raider Damuni out of Timpview. On what his Timpview teammates tell him about BYU, he said, "My teammates talk to me about BYU and want me to come because they want to keep the pipeline strong with Timpview and BYU."

According to Fely, the two most important factors in his decision will be academics and playing time. Listed at 6'2 240 lbs., Fely can line up at various positions along the defensive line. You can check out his junior film below:

Fely doesn't have an exact decision timeline, but he says he hopes to make his college decision "either during the next football season or after the season." Until then, BYU will make him one of their top priorities in the 2022 class.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI