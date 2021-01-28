BYU Football Target Cody Hargen Gaining Momentum After Miami Tournament

Cody Hagen is one of BYU's top targets in the 2022 class. Listed at 6'1, 175 pounds, Hagen is a wide receiver out of Corner Canyon who had over 1,100 yards receiving in 2020. Last weekend, Cody competed in the Miami Battle Tournament - a 7v7 tournament featuring some of the best prospects across the country. Hagen was named one of the top performers of the tournament. You can check out his tournament highlights at the top of this article.

BYU was the first school to offer Hagen back in April. Since then, schools Stanford, Utah, Washington State, Oregon State, and Utah State have reached out. His performance at the Miami Battle Tournament caught the attention of teams like USC and Colorado State, and Utah State pulled the trigger with an official scholarship offer. Now Hagen holds offers from Utah State, FAU, and BYU with more on the horizon.

While others schools enter, BYU is working to build upon the relationship they've been building for months. Wide receivers coach and now passing-game coordinator Fesi Sitake is Hagen's main contact at BYU. "I love Coach Fesi," says Hagen, "He checks in often with me and was a big support to me throughout our football season."

On film, Hagen's speed sticks out. Hagen runs a 4.45 forty-yard dash. You can check out his junior highlights below:

Hagen is hoping to "have a decision made this summer before our season begins." Cody tells me that his decision will come down to four factors:

Solid coaching staff who he gets along with Great academic program Great teammates Winning tradition

