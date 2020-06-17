BYU Football Target Deamikkio Nathan Updates His Recruitment

Deamikkio Nathan is a WR from Texas with 17 offers on the table. Yesterday, he cut his list to eight schools: Arizona, Utah, Boise State, Texas Tech, San Diego State, Houston, and BYU. I had a chance to catch up with Nathan and get an update on his recruitment.

BYU offered Nathan two years ago. However, Nathan says he just recently started communicating with BYU's staff again. Nathan tells Sports Illustrated that he talks with Wide Receivers Coach Fesi Sitake the most and has a good relationship with him.

Nathan's trainer is former BYU great Margin Hooks. While they don't frequently talk about BYU together, he says that Hooks "loves BYU." Nathan is "letting things play out" and enjoying the recruiting process - he doesn't have a decision timeline or visit plans.

BYU has very few open spots for the upcoming recruiting class and they recently signed multiple receivers. As a result, it's unclear exactly how many spots are available but the fact that BYU has recently contacted Nathan means they really like his game. Nathan has a wide catching radius and an ability to gain yards after the catch - he would bring a skillset that BYU doesn't always have at WR.

We'll keep you updated on Nathan's recruitment here at Sports Illustrated.

