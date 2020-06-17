CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

BYU Football Target Deamikkio Nathan Updates His Recruitment

Casey Lundquist

Deamikkio Nathan is a WR from Texas with 17 offers on the table. Yesterday, he cut his list to eight schools: Arizona, Utah, Boise State, Texas Tech, San Diego State, Houston, and BYU. I had a chance to catch up with Nathan and get an update on his recruitment.

BYU offered Nathan two years ago. However, Nathan says he just recently started communicating with BYU's staff again. Nathan tells Sports Illustrated that he talks with Wide Receivers Coach Fesi Sitake the most and has a good relationship with him.

Nathan's trainer is former BYU great Margin Hooks. While they don't frequently talk about BYU together, he says that Hooks "loves BYU." Nathan is "letting things play out" and enjoying the recruiting process - he doesn't have a decision timeline or visit plans. 

BYU has very few open spots for the upcoming recruiting class and they recently signed multiple receivers. As a result, it's unclear exactly how many spots are available but the fact that BYU has recently contacted Nathan means they really like his game. Nathan has a wide catching radius and an ability to gain yards after the catch - he would bring a skillset that BYU doesn't always have at WR.

We'll keep you updated on Nathan's recruitment here at Sports Illustrated.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Strengths of BYU Football DE Uriah Leiataua

We do a film review of Uriah Leiataua's strengths at Defensive End.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Offers DT Jacob Shuster

Casey Lundquist

Ten BYU Football Players that Have Outperformed Their Star Rating

Taking a look at BYU football players that have exceeded their expectations out of high school.

Casey Lundquist

USA Today Projects Yoeli Childs to be a Top 40 NBA Draft Pick

One national outlets projects Yoeli Childs as a second-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

Max Clark

BYU Makes the Cut for Talented Texas WR

Casey Lundquist

An Early Look at Future BYU Football Schedules

We take an early look at BYU's upcoming football schedules.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Recruiting June Hot Board

Get to know the 15 recruits that are atop BYU's recruiting board.

Casey Lundquist

Ten BYU Football Players Primed for a Breakout Season

This is the conclusion of a series where we counted down 10 BYU Football players that are primed for a breakout season.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Recapping the Wild Offseason for BYU Basketball

It's hard to recall an basketball offseason as exciting as this offseason has been for BYU basketball.

Casey Lundquist

Film Review of BYU Football Target Isaac Vaha

Isaac Vaha is a local prospect whose recruitment has blown up over the last 12 months and one of BYU's top targets.

Casey Lundquist