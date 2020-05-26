CougsDaily
BYU Football Target Elia Migao Updates His Recruitment: Part Two

Casey Lundquist

Click here to watch the first half of this interview with Elia Migao.

Elia Migao is an Offensive Line prospect out of Temecula, California. Listed at 6'3 320 lbs., Migao has received offers from the likes of Oregon, Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska, and Michigan State. Elia's brother, Enoka, is a 2021 Defensive End prospect who also holds a BYU offer. I had a chance to catch up with Elia and get an update on his recruitment.

Decision Timeline

"It's kind of on a play by ear kind of thing. I'm giving more thought to when I want to make that decision whether that's during the season or whenever I feel like the time is right."

What Makes BYU Unique

"Obviously, since I'm a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, having that mutual interest of the faith is the biggest thing."

Who He Hears from at BYU

"Coach Mateos but every now and then all the coaches will send hand-written letters...it's always good to talk to Coach Mateos."

I get the sense that Migao's recruitment is very open and he could end up at a variety of schools at this point. It will only help BYU that they are one of six schools to offer both brothers a scholarship. BYU has their work cut out for them if they want to land the Migao brothers.

