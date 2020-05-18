BYU Football Target Isaac Vaha on the Most Important Factors in His Recruitment

You can watch the first half of my interview with Isaac Vaha here.

One year ago, Isaac Vaha was preparing for his first season of high school football. Today, Vaha is a three-star prospect (247Sports) with 19 offers from some of the biggest names in college football. When talking about his unique path to becoming a big-time football recruit, Vaha said, "To be honest, I didn't imagine myself getting all these offers when I started...it's been kind of crazy."

I asked Vaha about BYU's recruiting pitch and what makes it unique. He said, "Growing up as a kid I was a BYU fan, I was taught to hate the Utes. They show me a lot of love. They don't over recruit me, they don't text me too much. They send me a lot of letters and I can feel the love and the culture from them for sure." Vaha is hearing most from BYU's Tight End coach Steve Clark and executive of recruiting, Jasen Ah You.

Vaha said that the most important factors in his recruitment are as follows:

How the offense utilizes their Tight Ends Education and preparation for his life after football Feeling like family, especially if he goes in out of state

Vaha is set to announce his top 10 schools in June.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI