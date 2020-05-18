CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

BYU Football Target Isaac Vaha on the Most Important Factors in His Recruitment

Casey Lundquist

You can watch the first half of my interview with Isaac Vaha here.

One year ago, Isaac Vaha was preparing for his first season of high school football. Today, Vaha is a three-star prospect (247Sports) with 19 offers from some of the biggest names in college football. When talking about his unique path to becoming a big-time football recruit, Vaha said, "To be honest, I didn't imagine myself getting all these offers when I started...it's been kind of crazy."

I asked Vaha about BYU's recruiting pitch and what makes it unique. He said, "Growing up as a kid I was a BYU fan, I was taught to hate the Utes. They show me a lot of love. They don't over recruit me, they don't text me too much. They send me a lot of letters and I can feel the love and the culture from them for sure." Vaha is hearing most from BYU's Tight End coach Steve Clark and executive of recruiting, Jasen Ah You.

Vaha said that the most important factors in his recruitment are as follows:

  1. How the offense utilizes their Tight Ends
  2. Education and preparation for his life after football
  3. Feeling like family, especially if he goes in out of state

Vaha is set to announce his top 10 schools in June.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football Target Isaac Vaha Updates His Recruitment

Isaac Vaha played his first year of high school football last season - now he is one of the most coveted recruits out west.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Head Coach Kalani Sitake Addresses Status of Team During Pandemic and Likelihood of the Season

BYU Football head coach Kalani Sitake discusses all things BYU Football including the impact of spring ball and his thoughts on the 2020-21 season.

Max Clark

Video: BYU Football Commit Kyson Hall Hopes to Continue Family Legacy at BYU

Kyson Hall is the son of former BYU RB Kalin Hall and the brother of BYU QB Jaren Hall - he hopes to continue his family's legacy at BYU.

Casey Lundquist

Video: BYU Football Commit Kyson Hall is Excited for the Transition to the College Game

Kyson Hall is the son of former BYU RB Kalin Hall and the brother of BYU QB Jaren Hall - he is excited for the transition to the college game at BYU.

Casey Lundquist

Update on BYU Football Target Bentley Redden: Priorities, Connections, & Decision Timeline

Bentley Redden is a BYU Football target who has seen his recruitment explode in recent months, get the latest on his recruitment.

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: Tanner Toolson Commits to BYU Basketball

Tanner Toolson, son of Andy Toolson, commits to BYU Basketball over Utah, Utah State, and Boise State

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Where Are They Now? BYU Football Commits That Got Away

BYU Football has seen their fair share of former commits end up at other schools. Let's take a look back and see where they are now.

Casey Lundquist

by

Icecougar

2020 BYU Football Wide Receivers: The Good, The Bad, The Ratings

The 2020 BYU Football Wide Receivers will be the least experienced position group on the roster.

Casey Lundquist

Video: BYU Football Signee Sol-Jay Maiava on His Efforts to Recruit Kody Epps and His Relationship with His Mother

Sol-Jay Maiava on his efforts to recruit Kody Epps to BYU and his bond with his Mother.

Casey Lundquist

Video: BYU Football Signee Sol-Jay Maiava on His Unique Recruitment and Relationship with Coach Aaron Roderick

Sol-Jay Maiava received his first offer in 8th grade from Jim Harbaugh - he talks about his recruitment and relationship with Coach Roderick.

Casey Lundquist