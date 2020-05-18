BYU Football Target Isaac Vaha Updates His Recruitment

Click here to watch the second part of this interview with BYU Football target Isaac Vaha.

One year ago, Isaac Vaha was preparing for his first season of high school football. Today, Vaha is a three-star prospect (247Sports) with 19 offers from some of the biggest names in college football. When talking about his unique path to becoming a big-time football recruit, Vaha said, "To be honest, I didn't imagine myself getting all these offers when I started...it's been kind of crazy."

"During the summer I went to the UteShoot (Utah's 7-on-7 tournament)...and the Utah Tight Ends coach came up and talked to me. That was kind of cool because it was the first time I had interacted with a college coach."

Vaha plays both Tight End and Defensive End for his high school team. Vaha says "I can name some schools that want me as Tight End, some that want me for Defensive End and then some that say I can play both or choose whatever I want to play." Vaha says, "I prefer to play Tight End at the next level so that has helped me decide which schools I want to go to."

Make sure to catch the second half of this interview where Vaha talks about growing up as a BYU fan and the most important factors in his recruitment.

