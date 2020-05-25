CougsDaily
BYU Football Target Isaiah Glasker Updates His Recruitment: Part One

Casey Lundquist

Click here to watch the second half of this interview with Isaiah Glasker.

Isaiah Glasker is a 6'5 ATH out of Bingham High School who plays both Wide Receiver and Free Safety. Glasker received an offer from BYU as a Sophmore and he still hears from the BYU coaching staff. I caught up with Glasker to get the latest updates on his recruitment. 

On Receiving An Offer from BYU

"When I got my first offer I was in shock. I didn't really know what to think...I could say that I received my first offer and especially from BYU." On which position the offer was for, Glasker said, "Mostly it was for Free Safety but they said I can change positions."

Position Preferences

On whether he has a position he prefers, Glasker said, "I like both positions but Wide Receiver is what I mostly focus on."

Glasker is a player that could have benefited from a normal spring evaluation period. Glasker's frame and ability to bring down a pass in traffic is intriguing. Glasker is similar to the big Wide Receivers towards the end of the Bronco Mendenhall era. Standing at 6'5, Glasker reminds me a lot of former BYU WR Terren Houk. BYU will sign a very small class in 2021 so it's difficult to know how that will impact a guy like Glasker. For now, Glasker is letting the season play out before making his college decision.

