BYU Football Target Isaiah Glasker Updates His Recruitment: Part Two

Isaiah Glasker is a 6'5 ATH out of Bingham High School who plays both Wide Receiver and Free Safety. Glasker received an offer from BYU as a Sophmore and he still hears from the BYU coaching staff. I caught up with Glasker to get the latest updates on his recruitment.

Others Schools He Hears From

"Right now I'm hearing from Weber State, Colorado State, Yale, and Boise State." Glasker tells me that most schools are recruiting him as an athlete.

Most Important Factors in His Recruitment

"I would say the school in general, [in terms of] education. That plays a big part. And Coaches and how me and the coaches get along." Glasker says he hears most from BYU Safeties Coach Preston Hadley.

Glasker is a player that could have benefited from a normal spring evaluation period. Glasker's frame and ability to bring down a pass in traffic is intriguing. Glasker is similar to the big Wide Receivers towards the end of the Bronco Mendenhall era. Standing at 6'5, Glasker reminds me a lot of former BYU WR Terren Houk. BYU will sign a very small class in 2021 so it's difficult to know how that will impact a guy like Glasker. For now, Glasker is letting the season play out before making his college decision.

