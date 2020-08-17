SI.com
BYU Football Target John Henry Daley Leads LP to Victory Over Timpview

Casey Lundquist

High school football kicked off in the state of Utah last weekend. One of the marquee matchups took place in Provo where Timpview hosted Lone Peak. There were multiple BYU targets on the field that night:  Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, Targhee Lambson, and John Henry Daley. That list only includes the 2021 players. There were also young players like Carsen Ryan, Liu Aumavae, and Spencer Fano.

Timpview struggled to maintain any sort of rhythm against Lone Peak - a result of Lone Peak's dominant defense. Lone Peak won 24-0. Among all the talent on the field, John Henry Daley stood out.

Daley played with quickness and violence at defensive end - he consistently disrupted plays before they could materialize. He tallied multiple sacks and tackles for loss. Check out his highlights from the game here:

Daley has a chance to lead the state in sacks this season. His older brother, Michael, led the state in sacks before signing with BYU in 2019. 

BYU was the first to offer Daley, teams like San Diego State, Washington State, and Colorado State have followed suit. There are a few factors that have made BYU the favorite to land Daley's services:

  1. As mentioned above, John Henry's brother signed with BYU in 2019
  2. BYU was the first to identify and offer
  3. BYU was John Henry's dream school growing up

