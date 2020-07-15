BYU Football Target Karson Gay is Hearing From Top Programs Across the Country

You can watch the second half of my interview with Karson Gay here.

Karson Gay is a Tight End from Chattanooga Tennessee whose recruitment has exploded over the last week. Over the past few days, Karson has received offers from BYU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and USC. Gay is listed at 6'6.5 220 lbs. and he runs a 4.61 forty-yard dash. His size and athleticism has caught the attention of some of the top programs in the country. I had a chance to catch up with Karson and discuss his recent offer from BYU.

On what the past week has been like earning his first offers, Gay said, "It's been surreal, it's kind of been a whole whirlwind of emotions. It's been crazy going from nobody really looking at me to now having three power five offers."

Although Gay has received a couple different offers, BYU's Tight End Coach, Steve Clark, is the first to form a relationship with him: "I've been talking to Coach Clark for a little bit. Ole Miss and Tennessee, I haven't actually talked to any of their coaches yet."

On what college coaches like about his game. "Probably the biggest thing is my size and athleticism, how I'm able to use that to my advantage. I can separate myself from Corners and Safeties and I can outrun Linebackers...just being able to find the open spot."

On which schools Karson Gay is hearing from:

"Right now I'm hearing from Texas A & M, LSU, Baylor, TCU, Auburn, and Clemson."

