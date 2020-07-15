BYU Football Target Karson Gay on BYU's Utilization of the Tight End

You can watch the first half of my interview with Karson Gay here.

Karson Gay is a Tight End from Chattanooga Tennessee whose recruitment has exploded over the last week. Over the past few days, Karson has received offers from BYU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and USC. Gay is listed at 6'6.5 220 lbs. and he runs a 4.61 forty-yard dash. His size and athleticism has caught the attention of some of the top programs in the country. I had a chance to catch up with Karson and discuss his recent offer from BYU.

On the importance of utilizing the Tight End and specifically how BYU uses their Tight Ends:

"For me it's huge. BYU uses their Tight Ends great, me and my Dad call them Tight End University. They're one of the top schools in the nation at putting guys in the league at Tight End. Schools that use Tight Ends like that are able to get them involved in the run game or go out for a pass and they are all around athletes. I would want to be at that level in college."

On which player he models his game after: "I've always looked up to Gronk. We're the same height and I'm hoping to be that same weight. The physicality level and being able to move is where I'd stack up."

