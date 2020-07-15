CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

BYU Football Target Karson Gay on BYU's Utilization of the Tight End

Casey Lundquist

You can watch the first half of my interview with Karson Gay here.

Karson Gay is a Tight End from Chattanooga Tennessee whose recruitment has exploded over the last week. Over the past few days, Karson has received offers from BYU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and USC. Gay is listed at 6'6.5 220 lbs. and he runs a 4.61 forty-yard dash. His size and athleticism has caught the attention of some of the top programs in the country. I had a chance to catch up with Karson and discuss his recent offer from BYU.

On the importance of utilizing the Tight End and specifically how BYU uses their Tight Ends:

"For me it's huge. BYU uses their Tight Ends great, me and my Dad call them Tight End University. They're one of the top schools in the nation at putting guys in the league at Tight End. Schools that use Tight Ends like that are able to get them involved in the run game or go out for a pass and they are all around athletes. I would want to be at that level in college."

On which player he models his game after: "I've always looked up to Gronk. We're the same height and I'm hoping to be that same weight.  The physicality level and being able to move is where I'd stack up."

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football Targets on the List of Sports Illustrated All-American Candidates

Five BYU Football targets made the list of Sports Illustrated All-American Candidates

Casey Lundquist

Which BYU Football Player would you Build a Franchise Around?

If you were building a franchise of the BYU football team, who would you build your franchise around?If you were building a franchise of the BYU football team, who would you build your franchise around?

Casey Lundquist

The Two Biggest Questions if College Football Returns and Their Impact on BYU

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger wrote about the two biggest questions surrounding the return of College Football - In-season testing and game interruptions.

Casey Lundquist

Update: Hinckley Ropati Will Have Three Years of Eligibility at BYU

Yesterday, news broke that the JC football season will be postponed until the spring. How does that impact BYU commit Hinckley Ropati?

Casey Lundquist

Former BYU Great, Taysom Hill, Named Third Fastest QB in Madden '21

EA Sports released the five fastest Quarterbacks in Madden 2021 - Taysom Hill checked in at number three.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Athletics Announces Greg Vehar as Director of the Cougar Club

BYU turns to a familiar face as the new director of the Cougar Club - Greg Vehar

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Makes the Cut for Isaac Vaha

BYU made the top seven for Isaac Vaha - BYU was his "dream school growing up."

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football 2021 Commits: July Edition

The full list of the upcoming BYU recruiting class.

Casey Lundquist

Film Review of New BYU Football Commit - Hinckley Ropati

Hinckley Ropati is a powerful Running Back who has drawn comparisons to former BYU great, Fui Vakapuna.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 7/12/2020

Get the latest updates on the week in BYU Football recruiting.

Casey Lundquist