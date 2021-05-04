BYU Target Liona Lefau Updates His Recruitment

Last week, BYU offered three 2023 prospects out of Kahuku High School in Hawaii. One of those prospects was Liona Lefau, a linebacker prospect with offers from the likes of Michigan, Utah, Washington, and Oregon among others. Liona has already received a high three-star rating by 247Sports, and he is firmly on the path to four-star status. I caught up with Lefau to talk about his BYU offer and get an update on his recruitment.

In the very early stages of his recruitment, Lefau tells me that four schools are contacting him the most: Washington, BYU, Utah, and Virginia. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has been Lefau's main contact thus far.

BYU is up against some of the biggest names in college football in Lefau's recruitment. He pointed out two things that have helped BYU stand out from the crowd. First, its connection to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Second, Liona has cousins that have either attended or are currently attending BYU.

Lefau's speed and versatility stand out on film. Lefau describes himself as a "versatile team player that will play any position to help the team to win. Also, a leader on the field." You can check out his sophomore highlights below:

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI