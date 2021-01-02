BYU Football Target Maika Kaufusi Updates His Recruitment

The Kaufusi name has been synonymous with BYU football for years, and the Cougars are trying to add another talented Kaufusi into the fold. Maika Kaufusi is a 2022 athlete out of Alta High School. I caught up with Maika to get an update on his recruitment.

Maika tells me that BYU is the school he hears from most, but schools like Colorado, Utah State, and Yale have all been in contact with him lately.

As far as positions are concerned, Maika says, "As of right now I am listed as an athlete...[BYU] said they will see what I grow into and how my senior year of high school football plays out." Maika has played safety, linebacker, wide receiver, and even long snapper at Alta High School.

Maika missed most of his junior season with a shoulder injury, but you can check out a few junior highlights here:

Kaufusi hopes to make his college decision before the next football season. "I would love to be locked in somewhere before [his] senior season," Kaufusi said.

BYU is in a great position at this stage of the game. The most important factors in Kaufusi's recruitment are the coaching staff and the school environment. So far, BYU has checked all the boxes. Maika says BYU "has stood out."

Kaufusi is a three-star recruiting according to 247Sports.

