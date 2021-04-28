BYU Target Maika Matelau Updates His Recruitment

In 2019, BYU signed a large class of around 30 prospects – most of which decided to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints immediately following graduation. With so many missionaries set to return home this Summer, BYU has very few scholarships available for the class of 2022. Despite the limited scholarships available, they have made offensive line prospect Maika Matelau a priority. I recently caught up with Matelau to get an updated on his recruitment.

Maika Matelau is a 2022 offensive line prospect out of California who received an offer from BYU in June of 2019. Since receiving the BYU offer, Matelau has received competing offers from Arizona State, Nebraska, Kansas, and New Mexico.

As of the time of this article, Matelau is hearing from BYU and Nebraska the most. “I’m hearing from BYU very often,” Matelau said. “I’m getting letters sent to my house and calls from the coaches.”

On what stands out about BYU, Matelau said, “They are a LDS school and I’m able to talk with them about my religion as well as football.” BYU's recruiting efforts have made an impression on Matelau. When asked which schools he hoped to visit once the recruiting dead period ended, BYU was the top school on his list.

Matelau tells me that he hopes to make his college decision after his senior year of high school football.

