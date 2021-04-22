NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
BYU Football Target Mason Johnstone Updates His Recruitment

Mason Johnstone received a BYU offer last week.
BYU recruiting target Mason Johnstone

Last week, BYU offered a scholarship to Mason Johnstone out of Clemson, South Carolina. Johnstone, who was playing his first year of high school football, played defensive end for Christ Church Episcopal School. New BYU offensive line coach Darrell Funk took note of Johnstone's 6'8, 230 pound frame and offered him as an offensive tackle. I had a chance to catch up with Johnstone to discuss his recent offer from BYU.

Before Johnstone decided to play football, he was a basketball player. He believes his experience playing basketball will help him learn the offensive tackle position. "They really like me as an offensive tackle - a position I’ve never played before," Johnstone said. "It’s really exciting, I’ve started training and learning some of the basics. With my basketball background and athleticism, I really feel I can succeed at the position."

BYU is Johnstone's first offer, but he is also hearing from schools like Nebraska, Virginia Tech, and Clemson. On what receiving an offer from BYU means to him, Johnstone said, "Getting an offer from a school like BYU means a lot to me. Not only is it one of the most prestigious and respected football programs in the country, but they consistently develop NFL talent."

Mason has been in touch with BYU since late March. While he does not have any direct connections to BYU, he has connections to Coach Funk. "Coach Funk is actually very close with my extended family," Johnstone said. "My Great Uncle is Sonny Lubick, who recruited Coach Funk to Colorado State in the 80’s. He ended up coaching with him as well and they have a strong relationship. Uncle Sonny actually knew about the offer before I did."

Johnstone says his college decision will come down to where believes he can be the happiest. "A lot to be considered as far as atmosphere, coaching, and academics," Johnstone said. "But at the end of the day, I want to go where I’ll be happiest." 

