BYU Football Target Quenton Rice Updates His Recruitment

Quenton Rice is a Wide Receiver out of Faith Lutheran High School in Nevada. Rice received an offer from BYU a couple months ago and he keeps in frequent contact with the coaching staff. Rice is very familiar with BYU - his Father Rodney played DB at BYU from 1986-1988. I had a chance to catch up with Quenton and get an update on his recruitment.

Quenton is relatively new to the game of football - last year was his first high school football season. It didn't take long, however, for college coaches to take notice of Rice's game. He holds offers from BYU and Dixie State, he also hears from Colorado, Northern Arizona, and Weber State. Listed at 6'1 185 lbs., Rice has good length but his speed stands out on film. Rice ran a 10.9 100M as a junior.

Rice's high school coach is Mike Sanford. BYU fans might recognize the name - he is the former UNLV Head Coach and he's also been the offensive coordinator at Utah and an assistant at Utah State. Sanford has been around some great receivers, and he really likes Rice's game. Coach Sanford said he would "offer [Quenton] in a New York second" if he was still coaching in the Mountain West. Coach Sanford noted Rice's ability to catch with his hands, his work ethic, and his rapidly improving route running. Most importantly, Coach Sanford noted that Rice's "best football is still ahead of him."

Like I mentioned, Quenton's Dad is Rodney Rice. Rodney Rice had a very successful career at BYU. In two seasons, Rodney totaled 12 interceptions as a Cougar. Thanks to BYUtv's twitter account, I was able to track down a few of Rodney's highlights:

BYU has very limited scholarships this class. The fact that Rice has been a priority speaks to the staff's evaluation of his game. Rice would bring something to the table that BYU always needs: speed. BYU has worked to improve the speed on the roster, especially at Wide Receiver. Rice is the kind of athlete that the staff has been looking for.

