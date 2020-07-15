BYU Football Targets on the List of Sports Illustrated All-American Candidates

Later today, Sports Illustrated will release their list of high school all-american candidates. Three BYU football targets made the list. See below for a quick description. Once the list goes live, you can click on the links below to watch their highlights and see their evaluation from the SI recruiting team. Here are the five BYU targets that made the list:

Logan Fano

Logan Fano is a former BYU commit who recently released his final eight schools: Michigan, Wisconsin, Utah, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Washington, BYU, and Virginia. Fano is one of BYU's top priorities in the 2021 recruiting class.

Dylan Flowers

Dylan Flowers is a Cornerback from California with offers from BYU, Hawaii, Tennessee, and Central Michigan. Flowers and BYU stay in touch but Flowers tells me that he hears from Hawaii the most.

Elia Migao

Elia Migao is an Offensive Line prospect out of Temecula, California. Listed at 6'3 320 lbs., Migao has received offers from the likes of Oregon, Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska, and Michigan State. Elia's brother, Enoka, is a 2021 Defensive End prospect who also holds a BYU offer. In May, I had a chance to catch up with Elia and get an update on his recruitment. That video interview is also included in this article. Yesterday, I caught up with Migao again to get a July update.



Elia tells me that BYU is among three schools contacting him the most. Arizona and San Diego State are the other two schools.

Kingsley Suamataia

Kingsley is the highest-rated prospect in the state of Utah. Suamataia is an elite prospect with offers from around the country. BYU has made up ground in his recruitment but they are still behind a handful of suitors. The Oregon Ducks appear to be in the lead to land his services.

Noah Avinger

Avinger is a Defensive Back from California with more than 10 offers. BYU offered Avinger early in the process - there has been little to no communication between the two parties over the last few months.

