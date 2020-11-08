The Most Difficult Game Remaining for Every Team Ranked Ahead of BYU

After a dominant victory over Boise State, BYU is ranked #8 in the latest coaches poll. With only two games remaining on the schedule, BYU will need some help to move up in the polls. Here are the most difficult games remaining for every team ranked ahead of BYU:

*Note: this list excludes conference championship games. In most cases, the most difficult game remaining for these teams will be the conference championship game.

#1 Alabama

Alabama's most difficult regular season game on the schedule is against Auburn. According to ESPN FPI, the Crimson Tide has an 88% chance to win that game. It's likely that Alabama won't face much of a challenge until the SEC championship game.

#2 Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish are coming off a huge victory over Clemson. According to ESPN FPI, Notre Dame's most difficult game will be at North Carolina on November 27th.

#3 Ohio State

The Buckeyes will host #10 Indiana on November 21. While that is the most difficult game remaining on their schedule, the Buckeyes will still be heavy favorites to beat Indiana.

#4 Clemson

Clemson's most difficult game is at Virginia Tech on December 5. The Hokies are coming off a loss to Liberty on Saturday.

#5 Florida

The Gators host reigning national champion LSU on December 12. According to ESPN FPI, the Gators have an 82% chance to win that game. If the Gators win the SEC East, they will likely face Alabama in the SEC championship.

#6 Texas A & M

Texas A & M travels to Auburn on December 5. According to ESPN FPI, Auburn is favored in that game. Texas A & M has a 19% chance to win out according to ESPN FPI. The regular season games are important for Texas A & M because they won't play in the SEC championship game if Alabama wins out.

#7 Cincinnati

The Bearcats travel to UCF on November 21. According to ESPN FPI, UCF has a 61% chance to win that game.

Here are the most difficult games remaining for a few teams that could leapfrog BYU in the rankings:

#9 Miami

The Hurricanes travel to Virginia Tech next week which is the most difficult game remaining on their schedule. According to ESPN FPI, the Hurricanes have a 9% chance to win out.

#10 Indiana

Indiana still needs to play Ohio State.

#11 Georgia

Georgia will probably win out. Georgia's most difficult game remaining is at Missouri this Saturday.

#12 Oregon

According to ESPN FPI, the Ducks' most difficult game is at Cal on December 5.