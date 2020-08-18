SI.com
BYU Football: Three Things to Know about Army

Casey Lundquist

Reports surfaced late on Monday that BYU will travel to West Point on September 19th to take on Army. The news was initially reported by Record Online. If BYU plays Army, it will be the first time the Cougars have faced the Black Knights on the gridiron. A game against Army would give BYU five scheduled games in 2020:

@Navy - 9/7

@Army - 9/19

USATSI_13673910_168390393_lowres

Troy - 9/26

Houston - 10/16

North Alabama - 11/21

Here are three things BYU fans need to know about Army:

USATSI_13675649_168390393_lowres

1. 2019 Record

Army went 5-8 in 2019. They scored 28.5 points per game which ranked 68th in the country. They allowed 23 points per game on defense which ranked 41st in the country.

Their most impressive performance of the season might have been a losing effort to #7 Michigan. The Black Knights took Michigan to overtime before losing by a field goal.

2. Limited Returning Production

Army returns limited production in 2020, especially on defense. They return 61% of their production on offense and 44% of their production on defense. Those percentages rank 74th and 118th respectively.

3. New Look at QB

The Black Knights will be replacing a two-year starter at QB - Kelvin Hopkins Jr. Hopkins led the team in both passing and rushing last season. In total, he tallied over 1,200 yards from scrimmage.

