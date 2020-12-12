SI.com
BYU Football: Three Things to Know About San Diego State

Casey Lundquist

BYU is set to host San Diego State on Saturday night in their final (scheduled) regular season game of the 2020 season.

Top Three Total Defense

San Diego State features a top three defense that only allows 269 yards per game - that ranks third in the country. The Aztecs allow 16 points per game which ranks seventh in the country. 

Bottom Ten Passing Offense

Through seven games, San Diego State has only scored 26 points per game which ranks 84th in the country. The Aztecs will try to move the football on the ground on Saturday night - they have thrown for less than 1,000 yards this season. San Diego State's passing offense ranks 119 out of 127 FBS teams this season.

A Rivalry Renewed?

BYU doesn't consider San Diego State one of their rivals, but the Aztecs have a disdain for the Cougars dating back to the old WAC days. If you don't believe me, check out these sour excerpts from the San Diego State student newspaper previewing Saturday's game:

"BYU versus Coastal Carolina made for an entertaining game on a national stage, featuring two teams that usually don’t get that type of attention. What the game showed us is that Coastal Carolina belongs in the AP Top 25 and BYU does not. The Cougars lost the battle at the line of scrimmage with defensive linemen who were 20 to 30 pounds heavier than the opposing linemen... 

San Diego State football travels to Provo, Utah this weekend to face the Cougars in both teams’ last game of the regular season. Coming off of a loss, the Cougars could come out with a chip on their shoulder. But despite their ranking, the Cougars showed their limitations against Coastal Carolina last week. Expect Brady Hoke and the Aztecs to be ready to exploit one of the, if not the most, overrated teams in college football and come out of Utah with the upset win." 

