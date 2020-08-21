BYU Football: Three Things to Know about Western Kentucky

According to Brett McMurphy, BYU will to host Western Kentucky on Halloween. If the game is scheduled as McMurphy reports, BYU would have eights games on the 2020 schedule:

@Navy - 9/7

@Army - 9/19

Troy - 9/26

Texas State - 10/3 (Not official, has been reported by a Texas State beat writer. Could also be played on 10/23)

UTSA - 10/10 (Not official)

Houston - 10/16

Western Kentucky 10/31 (Not official)

North Alabama - 11/21

This will be the first time in program history that BYU has faced Western Kentucky. Here are three things to know about Western Kentucky:

1. 9-4 in 2019

Similar to BYU, Western Kentucky experienced ups and downs in 2019. Their best win was a blowout victory at Arkansas. Their worst loss came during the first week of the season against FCS Central Arkansas. The Hilltoppers earned an invitation to the First Responder Bowl where they beat Western Michigan 23-20.

2. Total Offense & Defense

In 2019, the Hilltoppers averaged 388 yards per game on offense which ranked 84th in the country.

Western Kentucky put together a top-25 defense in 2019. They allowed only 336 yards per game which ranked 24th in the country.

3. Returning Production

The Hilltoppers bring back 53% of their production on offense. Most notably, they bring back 90% of their production on defense. I expect Western Kentucky to field a very talented defense in 2020.

