NewsLavell's Lounge+
Search
Publish date:

BYU Football: Three Things to Watch For on Signing Day

The early signing period begins on Wednesday, December 16th.
Author:

The early signing period beings tomorrow and BYU is expected to sign around 16 players. Here are three things to watch for on signing day:

Jaxson Dart Decision

Jaxson Dart will be signing with his school of choice on Wednesday. Anything can happen but it really feels like BYU has lost some momentum in Dart's recruitment over the last few weeks. I would be surprised if Dart signs with BYU tomorrow. Until pen hits paper, however, Dart is the most important name to watch tomorrow.

Commits Become Signees

BYU currently has 16 2021 commits. Most, if not all, are expected to sign with BYU tomorrow. Anything can happen in recruiting and it's important for BYU to turn 16 commits into 16 signees on Wednesday. Quenton Rice, Logan Fano, Raider Damuni, Ricky Wolfgramm, Bentley Redden, Weston Jones, and the Migao brothers are a few BYU commits that have confirmed their plans to sign on Wednesday.  

Missionaries & Grayshirts 

In the past, BYU has used the early signing period to announce returned missionaries and grayshirts that signed in prior recruiting classes. Since roster numbers were tight this year and they will be even tighter next year, this is an important storyline tomorrow.

Here are a few names to watch. There are five players that signed with BYU in 2018 that still haven't enrolled:

  1. Viliami Tausinga
  2. Oliver Nasilai
  3. Talan Alfrey
  4. Isaac Matua
  5. Tysen Lewis

There are seven players that BYU signed in 2019 that have not enrolled. Some of these players could play depending on when they return home from their missions:

  1. Cade Albright (He won't play until 2022)
  2. Chase Roberts (He returns home in the Spring, I would expect him to be announced)
  3. Brock Gunderson
  4. Michael Daley
  5. Brooks Maile
  6. Ethan Erickson
  7. Bruce Mitchell

There's a small handful of players that signed in 2020 that could enroll after grayshirting this season. A few names to watch:

  1. Tuipulotu Lai
  2. Dean Jones
  3. Josh Larsen
  4. John Nelson

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve  experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_15223844_168390393_lowres

BYU Football: Three Things to Watch For on Signing Day

The early signing period begins on Wednesday, December 16th.

USATSI_15309053_168390393_lowres

ESPN FPI Predicts BYU-UCF

ESPN FPI favors UCF over BYU in the Boca Raton Bowl.

John Henry Daley

BREAKING: BYU Lands Commitment From DE John Henry Daley

BYU Football lands DE John Henry Daley over Washington State, UNLV, & Colorado State

Royal all white

BYU Football Reveals Uniform Against UCF

BYU equipment teased BYU's uniform combination for the Boca Raton Bowl against UCF.

Cael Richardson Headshot

Cael Richardson Commits to BYU Football as PWO

Cael Richardson bet on himself when he committed to BYU as a PWO over scholarship offers from other schools.

USATSI_13823380_168390393_lowres

BYU Football: Three Things to Know About the Boca Raton Bowl

BYU officially accepted an invitation to the Boca Raton Bowl against UCF on Monday.

USATSI_15309065_168390393_lowres

John Henry Daley to Make College Decision on Monday

One of BYU's top targets will make his college decision on Monday.

USATSI_15310069_168390393_lowres

Watch: BYU Takes Down San Diego State on Senior Night

BYU improved to 10-1 with a 28-14 victory over SDSU on Saturday night.

USATSI_15308360_168390393_lowres

The Good & The Bad from BYU's Victory Over SDSU

BYU improved to 10-1 on Saturday night with a win over San Diego State.