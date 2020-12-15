BYU Football: Three Things to Watch For on Signing Day

The early signing period beings tomorrow and BYU is expected to sign around 16 players. Here are three things to watch for on signing day:

Jaxson Dart Decision

Jaxson Dart will be signing with his school of choice on Wednesday. Anything can happen but it really feels like BYU has lost some momentum in Dart's recruitment over the last few weeks. I would be surprised if Dart signs with BYU tomorrow. Until pen hits paper, however, Dart is the most important name to watch tomorrow.

Commits Become Signees

BYU currently has 16 2021 commits. Most, if not all, are expected to sign with BYU tomorrow. Anything can happen in recruiting and it's important for BYU to turn 16 commits into 16 signees on Wednesday. Quenton Rice, Logan Fano, Raider Damuni, Ricky Wolfgramm, Bentley Redden, Weston Jones, and the Migao brothers are a few BYU commits that have confirmed their plans to sign on Wednesday.

Missionaries & Grayshirts

In the past, BYU has used the early signing period to announce returned missionaries and grayshirts that signed in prior recruiting classes. Since roster numbers were tight this year and they will be even tighter next year, this is an important storyline tomorrow.

Here are a few names to watch. There are five players that signed with BYU in 2018 that still haven't enrolled:

Viliami Tausinga Oliver Nasilai Talan Alfrey Isaac Matua Tysen Lewis

There are seven players that BYU signed in 2019 that have not enrolled. Some of these players could play depending on when they return home from their missions:

Cade Albright (He won't play until 2022) Chase Roberts (He returns home in the Spring, I would expect him to be announced) Brock Gunderson Michael Daley Brooks Maile Ethan Erickson Bruce Mitchell

There's a small handful of players that signed in 2020 that could enroll after grayshirting this season. A few names to watch:

Tuipulotu Lai Dean Jones Josh Larsen John Nelson

