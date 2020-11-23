BYU Football: Tom Holmoe Responds to Scheduling Leak

On Sunday afternoon, news leaked that Washington was trying to schedule a game with BYU. Tom Holmoe released a statement in response to Sunday's BYU-Washington rumors:

"We remain open to exploring options to add football games, and have been throughout the season. In that exploration process there are a variety of factors that need to be considered, including location, prep time for the game, the chances of the game being played, the testing protocols that are in place and what the game would do for our resume.

At this points of the season, having played nine games and being nationally ranked, we are involved in discussions for possible matchups with other teams, on common open dates, for the benefit of both teams."

After banning non-conference games earlier this year, the PAC-12 will allow its members to play non-conference opponents if those opponents adhere by the following rules:

The opponent must meet PAC-12 COVID-19 protocols The games must be home games for the PAC-12 teams and be televised with a PAC-12 TV partner If a PAC-12 opponent becomes available by the end of day Thursday prior to the game, must pay the available conference opponent

According to reports, BYU wanted the game to be guaranteed and Washington was not able to guarantee the game.

