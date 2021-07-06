BYU Football: Two Players Update Their Injury Statuses

Every football season, multiple players suffer season-ending injuries. Last year was no exception for BYU who lost multiple players to season-ending injuries. Two of those players, Jackson McChesney and George Udo, recently took to social media to update their injury statuses heading into Fall camp.

George Udo

Defensive Back | #7 | SO | 6-1 | 210 lbs. | Antioch, California

Last week, BYU hybrid safety/linebacker George Udo said he was "cleared and ready to go."

If Udo is truly healthy, he would be a huge boost to BYU's defense. According to Pro Football Focus, Udo was one of the five highest-graded players on BYU's 2020 defense before he suffered a season-ending injury that kept him out of the bowl game.

Udo has been one of the best athletes on the team since he arrived in 2019. However, he was relatively new to the game of football when he signed with BYU. Udo's experience and knowledge started to catch up to his physical abilities last season, and the results were impressive.

Udo played 227 snaps last season. In 60% of those snaps (135), he played in coverage. He played in run coverage 34% (78) of the time, and he was tasked with pressuring the quarterback the remaining 6% (14) of his snaps. During those 14 pass rush snaps, Udo had three sacks and one QB pressure.

Udo was the only player on BYU's defense whose coverage grade, pass rush grade, and run defense grade ranked in the top five on the team.

Jackson McChesney

Running Back | #21 | FR | 6-0 | 205 lbs. | Highland, California

Jackson McChesney suffered a Lisfranc injury in the Navy game that practically sidelined him for the entire 2020 season. Last week, McChesney announced that he was "healthy and ready to get after it."

Lisfranc injuries are tricky. Even after being medically cleared, some Lisfranc injuries can take many months to completely heal. The hope for McChesney is that he will be able to get back to full health quicker than players like Troy Warner who have suffered similar injuries in recent seasons.

It's important to note that there are varying levels of being medically cleared. For example, most players receive medical clearance for things like individual drills before they are cleared for team drills. It's likely that both players will likely slowly work back into things in preparation for Fall camp.

