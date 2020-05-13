BYU Football: Which Players will Benefit the Most from the New Defensive Scheme?

CougsDaily
Casey Lundquist

When Kalani Sitake addressed the media after the first day of spring practice, he was clear that he wanted to feature a more aggressive defense this season. The first step to a more aggressive defense was a change in scheme. Last year, BYU primarily ran a base 3-4 defense. During the spring, they were running a 4-2-5 defense. Let's briefly walk through the differences between schemes and which players will benefit the most.

Scheme

The biggest difference between a 3-4-4 BYU defense and a 4-2-5 BYU defense is the number of down lineman. Instead of featuring three down lineman as a base defense, BYU will have four down lineman on the field.

The second biggest difference is the number of Linebackers on the field. Instead of featuring four Linebackers, the new scheme will only require two on the field. That seems like a big difference on the surface, but it might not mean a lot regarding BYU's personnel next season. Converted Linebackers like Max Tooley (and probably Chaz Ah You) will probably become the fifth Defensive Back and will look a lot like a Linebacker in terms of responsibility.

These are three players that will benefit from the new scheme:

Khyiris Tonga

Khyiris Tonga 3

Khyiris Tonga decided to forego the NFL draft and return to BYU for his senior season. Tonga has loads of potential and a four-man front could help him reach his potential. Typically, the DL in a 3-4 defense tries to eat up as many blocks as possible and provide the LBs with the space to make plays. In a four-man front, Tonga will have the opportunity to shoot the gap and become a playmaker for BYU. 

Uriah Leiataua 

Uriah Leiataua

Uriah Leiataua showed flashes last year after suffering some injuries as an underclassman. Leiataua's skillset aligns with a four-down front where the DE's are asked to pressure the Quarterback. Leiataua is primed for a big Senior season.

Chaz Ah You

2020_BYU_Linebackers-5ea9d46a1c719e452659099c_Apr_29_2020_22_59_20 (1)

I envision Chaz Ah You doing a little bit of everything for the BYU defense in 2020. This scheme could allow the coaches to put Chaz in a variety of areas. If I were in charge, I would play Chaz in a similar role that Ghanwoloku played last year. He will provide run support, he will drop in coverage, and he could aso be involved in blitzing schemes. Chaz is one of BYU's best playmakers on defense.

