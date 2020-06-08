BYU Football: Zach Wilson on BYU's Schedule and the Quarterback Competition

Zach Wilson joined the "Dubs Only" podcast to talk about BYU's schedule and his preparations for the upcoming season. You can check out the entire interview here. There's a lot of interesting stuff in the interview, you should check it out.

Here are a few highlights from the interview. Make sure to check out the rest of the interview and give them a good review!

COVID-19 and College Football

On whether he thinks college football will happen this season and whether fans will be allowed, Wilson said, "I'm hoping it goes well, I think we're still going to have it. We're just planning for the same dates we had before. We're hoping for fall camp coming in August and a season starting in September...Until we've been told otherwise that's what we're going to try to do."

"It's interesting to think about. I think they would definitely go forward without fans if there was still the ability to play. I think it would be a little bit different without fans but I think they would try to find some way to make it feel a little bit realistic. Whether it's playing some sort of noise...or something to make the game feel realistic. Once you get to that point where you're locked into the game then I don't know if you'll even notice what's going on or if there's anything different."

Off-Season Training

On what he has been doing to prepare for the upcoming season, Wilson said "I've been coming out to California, my Quarterback coach is out here in Huntington Beach...I was out for three weeks earlier. I'm here for this weekend and next weekend...then during the week days training with the BYU guys. Throwing with those guys everyday, player-run practices, we've got lifting and conditioning going on everyday as well.

Quarterback Competition

On the competition for starting Quarterback:

"I'd say it's no different than any year. I would say even after my Freshman year, even though the spot [was] pretty locked down because I had proven myself...There's always competition that comes through, people get opportunities. It's just a way to push people and motivate people to take things to the next level. Competition is how people grow. That's always how people get faster - they do strength training with competition. It's the exact same thing, just a way to push people and take it to the next level."

BYU's Schedule

BYU is no stranger to front-loaded schedules since going independent. On whether he would prefer that or a schedule that gets more difficult as the year goes on, Wilson said, "If it was up to me, I would probably do what Alabama does and get some wins under our belt in the earlier games but I think our schedule is perfect. I would just rearrange the order a little bit. Any team in college football, there's always that toss up game in the first or second game of the year where it's kind of like backyard football. There's not a lot of organization and things are a kind of crazy. I love our schedule and I love all the teams we play - there's nothing better than the schedule we play I just kind of wish that we had the ability to build some confidence and grow into the season a little bit."

Where BYU Needs to Improve

"Last year we were one of the top teams in the country at getting into the redzone but one of the lowest in points. Obviously, we're doing a great job at moving the ball down the field...but the problem is we weren't scoring enough touchdowns. I'd say our biggest focus is from the 20-yard line in, we've got to punch the ball in the end zone."

Rivalry Game

"That is the main focus - first game of the year. That's the team we want to beat. I would say that having a more successful season than 7-6 is way more important. Winning games we're supposed to win is kind of more important to me. Last year losing to Toledo, South Florida, Hawaii, and San Diego State those are games we should win compared to USC, Tennessee. I think if we focus on the games we should win and then pulling out some of the tougher games then we're going to be just fine."

Check out the rest of the interview here.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI