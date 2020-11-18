BYU Football: Zach Wilson Talks 8-0 Start with Rick Neuheisel

BYU football's Zach Wilson sat down with Rick Neuheisel to discuss BYU's 8-0 start to the 2020 season. You can watch the interview here:

On Wednesday morning, BYUtv ranked Zach Wilson's top 10 plays of the season. You can watch those 10 plays in the embedded video at the top of this article. Do you agree or disagree with their rankings?

10. Zach Wilson to Isaac Rex

My biggest takeaway from this list is how spoiled BYU fans have been this season. Zach Wilson is a special player and he deserves all the attention he is getting. It's important to appreciate the greatness while it is happening.

9. Wilson to Milne on the first play against Houston

In my opinion, this play deserves to be ranked higher than #9. The throw was great, but making that throw in that moment was even greater. BYU was facing their first true test of the season and some people were attributing BYU's success to their schedule instead of their talent. Wilson made an amazing first impression with a 78 yard touchdown pass to Dax Milne.

8. Zach Wilson to Carter Wheat

This was a great throw and a great catch, hard to disagree with this ranking.

7. Zach Wilson to Gunner Romney against Western Kentucky

On the first drive of the game, Zach Wilson found Gunner Romney on third down of the first drive of the game. Romney was seeing his first action since suffering a hamstring injury against Houston. Great pitch and catch, I would probably swap this throw with the throw to Dax Milne against Houston that is ranked #9.

6. Zach Wilson to Gunner Romney against Louisiana Tech

The combination of arm talent and confidence on this throw is amazing. This play deserves the recognition that it gets.

5. Zach Wilson to Dax Milne against Texas State

Speaking of arm talent, this is one of the most amazing throws that you will see from a college QB. The fact that this throw is ranked fifth speaks to the idea that BYU fans have been spoiled this season.

4. Wilson to Milne seals the win against Houston

In my opinion, this play should be ranked first. Why? Because this was such a big moment - it was 3rd & 15 and BYU had a three point lead over Houston with three minutes remaining. If BYU doesn't convert and is forced to kick the field goal, Houston gets the ball back with plenty of time to go and win the game. Remember, BYU's defense had struggled to stop Houston at that point. This throw sealed the win against Houston.

3. Wilson shovel pass to Wake against Houston

This play was really fun. Not the most difficult throw of the season, but this play was executed to perfection.

2. Wilson to Milne against Boise State

This was a big play. This moved the chains on third down for BYU - the Cougars would score only two plays later. This play initiated the blowout on the blue turf.

1. Wilson to Pau'u against UTSA

This throw displays crazy touch and accuracy. This was an amazing play, but I would put the play against Houston in front of this play.