BYU Football's Chances to Land the Top Utah Prospects

Casey Lundquist

The state of Utah has quietly become a recruiting hotbed for college football teams across the country. Now, more than ever before, in-state schools are competing for the top prospects in the state. Today, let's look at the top three uncommitted prospects in the state of Utah and BYU's chances to land each player.

It's important to qualify that signing day is months away and anything can happen at this point in the game - BYU has their work cut out for them on the recruiting trail. These projections are a snapshot in time based on current information I have. All of these projections could change at any moment.

1. Kingsley Suamataia

BYU's odds - 15%

On the surface, a 15% chance to land a recruit hardly seems like something worth celebrating. In this case, however, it is. BYU was completely out of the picture until Jasen Ah You took over recruiting for BYU. BYU is trending in the right direction here but they are fighting an uphill battle. Suamataia plans on making his decision before the season starts.

2. Logan Fano

BYU's odds - 30%

Logan Fano has received offers from around the country. Fano recently told Sports Illustrated that he plans on visiting BYU, Utah, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Washington, and Virginia. I think the odds to land Fano are as follows:

  • Washington - 30%
  • Utah - 30%
  • BYU - 30%
  • The field - 10%

BYU has made up ground recently and is in as good of a position as they can be in May. Fano plans to make his choice after the season, so BYU will need to show constant love from here on out. Even if BYU does everything right, Fano might end up elsewhere.

3. Raider Damuni

BYU's odds - 65%

Raider Damuni is a BYU commit and has been for several years. Raider recently confirmed to Sports Illustrated that he is a BYU commit, but he plans to take all of his official visits before signing day. He plans on visiting BYU, Utah, Nebraska, Arizona, and Oregon State. 

In my eyes, it's a two-man race between BYU and Utah to land Damuni. BYU has the lead but they must continue to pursue Damuni and show him constant love.

Comment and tell us if you would like more content about BYU's chances with other top prospects in the state!

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Casey Lundquist
Casey Lundquist

Editor

punters
punters said: Damuni’s dad is one of the recruiters, I hope we get him, we don’t land coveted DBs often, Suamataia would be a huge surprise, and Fano probably won’t come unless we change our scheme so it’s more aggressive

That's a pretty fair assessment. I think Damuni ultimately ends up at BYU.

Landing Suamataia would be an unprecedented situation in the independence era. BYU simply hasn't overcome such a big deficit for a prospect of Suamataia's caliber.

BYU will stay in it for Fano, but it will be interesting to see if they can close. After all, second place doesn't count for anything in the recruiting world.

punters
punters

Damuni’s dad is one of the recruiters, I hope we get him, we don’t land coveted DBs often, Suamataia would be a huge surprise, and Fano probably won’t come unless we change our scheme so it’s more aggressive

