Video: BYU Football Targets Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, & Targhee Lambson Talk Visit Plans

Casey Lundquist

This is the second part of an exclusive interview with 2021 BYU Prospects Damuni, Fano, and Lambson. To watch part 1 of the interview you can click on the links below:

Click here to watch part 1.

The COVID-19 crisis has impacted recruiting timelines for many 2021 prospects, including  BYU prospects Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, and Targhee Lambson. For the Timpview players, they are hoping to wrap up their recruiting by the end of the season, but quarantining has delayed some aspects of their decision-making. Each classmate has a list of schools they want to visit before making the final call.

Raider Damuni plans to use all his official visits for BYU, Utah, Arizona, and Nebraska, though he’s still committed to BYU.

Targhee Lambson plans to make visits to BYU, Colorado State, and New Mexico.

Logan Fano plans to visit Utah, BYU, Washington, Nebraska, Virginia, and Oklahoma before officially committing.

For each of the classmates, BYU’s recruiting has been different. Damuni said “Whenever I’m talking to the BYU coaches, it’s heartfelt”. Lambson echoed that “It’s all love with them”. Fano added that “with BYU, recruiting has always been personal”.

And with BYU in their backyards, the decision to join their “hometown team” is very personal. When asked how important it is to be close to home, Raider Damuni said it “plays a huge factor for me. I want to be able to play where my family can watch me. I feel like it means more to play for the hometown team”. 

