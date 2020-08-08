CougsDaily
BYU Football's Game Against NIU Cancelled

Casey Lundquist

It's a sobering day for college football fans. I've been dreading the idea of writing an article like this over the past few months. The Mid-American Conference announced their decision to cancel fall sports this morning, including football. "The conference, which is comprised of 12 members, is the first FBS conference to opt not to play this fall. On Wednesday, UConn, an independent, became the first FBS school to cancel its football season amid the pandemic."

BYU was schedule to face Northern Illinois, a member of the MAC. That game is officially cancelled. Most notably, college football is trending in the wrong direction this morning.

In the words of Pat Forde, "This is starting to feel like March 12 all over again in the college sports space. Maybe not quite as dramatic and abrupt, but wheels are turning."

Unfortunately, one industry source believes this is only the beginning. One prominent industry source told Pat Forde: "I think by the end of the week the fall sports will be postponed in all conferences."

The Big Ten announced their decision to postpone fall camp and continue with "the acclimatization period in football (i.e., helmets shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear)."

