BYU Limits Attendance Against North Alabama to Player's and Coaches' Families

Casey Lundquist

BYU football announced attendance plans for their upcoming game against North Alabama on November 21st. After allowing 6,000 fans against Texas State and Western Kentucky, BYU will limit attendance to only the family members of players and coaches.

BYU said the following in a Thursday afternoon press release:

PROVO, Utah — In support of the state of Utah’s increased measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, the BYU-North Alabama football game on Saturday, Nov. 21, will have limited attendance at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Players’ and coaches’ families will be the only fans permitted to attend. They will be required to follow the current attendance protocol in place, including physically-distanced seating between households and the wearing of masks.

The game will be televised nationally on BYUtv and ESPN3 at 1 p.m. MST.

No determination has been made at this point regarding attendance for the BYU-San Diego State game on Saturday, Dec. 12. The university will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

BYU has two more games on the schedule against North Alabama and San Diego State. They could potentially add another game on the weekend of Thanksgiving of the weekend of December 5th. If they only play North Alabama and San Diego State, they will finish the regular season with 10 games.

