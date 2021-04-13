BYU Makes Listed as Finalist in Victory Vaka's Top Three

Victory Vaka released his final three schools on Monday night and BYU made the cut. Oregon State and Penn State are the other two schools in the top three.

Vaka is a 2021 defensive lineman out of California. Listed at 6'2 350 lbs., Vaka received offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Penn State among others during his recruitment process. BYU was one of the first teams to offer Vaka back in 2019:

In May of 2020, Vaka committed to Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. Vaka was unable to play his senior season last Fall due to COVID-19 restrictions in California, and in November of last year, Vaka decommitted from Texas A&M. A few weeks later, Vaka announced a new top six that included BYU, Colorado, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, and Vanderbilt. On Christmas, he committed to Colorado.

Vaka decommitted from Colorado in January and he declined to sign on the traditional signing day in February. Vaka, who recently graduated from high school, still has a college decision ahead of him.

In a recent conversation, Vaka told me that he talks to BYU every week. "I talk to them every other day," Vaka said. Ilaisa Tuiaki, Jasen Ah You, Jack Damuni, and Jernaro Gilford are his recruiting contacts at BYU.

Vaka tells me that he could enroll at his school of choice next month if he makes his college decision soon. For now, he plans to enroll in the Summer.

Vaka is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints which gives him an obvious connection to BYU. If you have been following our coverage of the 2021 signing class, you will know that BYU has very limited scholarships available for next season.

You can check out Vaka's junior film below:

As of the time of this article, BYU is in a very good position to land Vaka. However, anything can happen in recruiting and Vaka's recruitment has already taken various unexpected turns. What is true right now could change overnight.

