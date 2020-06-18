CougsDaily
BYU Makes the Cut for Logan Fano

Casey Lundquist

logan fano
Credit: Twitter @CougsZone

This morning, Logan Fano cut his list from 14 to 8 and BYU made the cut. Fano is a former BYU commit who decided to open his recruitment in January and explore his options.

In an earlier interview with Sports Illustrated, Fano said he hopes to visit Utah, BYU, Washington, Nebraska, Virginia, and Oklahoma before officially committing. According to what I've heard, I would be surprised if Fano doesn't end up at either Washington, Utah, or BYU. However, if he takes an official visit to a school like Oklahoma everything could change.

Fano is a top priority for BYU in the upcoming recruiting class. Fano could play DE or OLB depending on the system he plays in. Earlier, we took a look at Fano's film - here's what stood out:

Length

The first thing that stands out is Fano's length. Fano is listed at 6'4 - he's able to use his length to shed blocks and be disruptive in pass-rushing situations. Once he's in the backfield, he has the closing speed to get to the quarterback or the ball carrier. Fano has the frame and athleticism to be a great pass rusher at the next level.

Versatility

It's rare to find a rush end with Fano's size that can also drop back and be successful in coverage. Fano tells Sports Illustrated that college coaches have said "[they] like that I can play Defensive End but also get into coverage as well...and play Outside Linebacker." You can find more examples of Fano in coverage in his full highlight below.

Quickness

Fano's first step is very quick off the line of scrimmage. His quickness allows him to beat opposing Tackles to the outside on a regular basis. His quickness to the outside then allows him to use a jab step and cut inside for a clear path to the quarterback. For example, Fano uses his quickness to block multiple field goal attempts.

