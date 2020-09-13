SI.com
BYU Makes the Cut in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Casey Lundquist

BYU quickly turned a primetime game into a lopsided affair on Labor Day. The Cougars dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball. At the end of the first half, BYU had 17 first downs to Navy's 2 first downs. The Cougars had 304 yards on offense, the Midshipmen only had 48. BYU was preparing to take on Army next week until a "a small number of positive COVID-19 test results" postponed the highly-anticipated matchup.

Without a game on the near horizon, we'll be tracking the national polls and ranking systems to see where BYU lands. BYU ranked no. 22 in the first coaches poll. The first in-season AP top 25 was released today and BYU made the cut. Here is the new AP top 25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Georgia
  5. Florida
  6. LSU
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Auburn
  9. Texas
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. North Carolina
  13. Cincinnati
  14. UCF
  15. Tennessee
  16. Memphis
  17. Miami
  18. Louisville
  19. Louisiana-Lafayette
  20. Virginia Tech
  21. BYU
  22. Army
  23. Kentucky
  24. Appalachian State
  25. Pittsburgh

It's important to remember a few things about the latest version of the AP top 25:

  • It only includes the schools that are playing football this fall. That might seem obvious, but the preseason AP top 25 included every FBS conference.
  • Most schools have only played one game. A small handful have played two games and the SEC doesn't play until September 26th.

BYU's next game is on September 26th against Troy. 

