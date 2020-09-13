BYU Makes the Cut in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

BYU quickly turned a primetime game into a lopsided affair on Labor Day. The Cougars dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball. At the end of the first half, BYU had 17 first downs to Navy's 2 first downs. The Cougars had 304 yards on offense, the Midshipmen only had 48. BYU was preparing to take on Army next week until a "a small number of positive COVID-19 test results" postponed the highly-anticipated matchup.

Without a game on the near horizon, we'll be tracking the national polls and ranking systems to see where BYU lands. BYU ranked no. 22 in the first coaches poll. The first in-season AP top 25 was released today and BYU made the cut. Here is the new AP top 25:

Clemson Alabama Oklahoma Georgia Florida LSU Notre Dame Auburn Texas Texas A & M Oklahoma State North Carolina Cincinnati UCF Tennessee Memphis Miami Louisville Louisiana-Lafayette Virginia Tech BYU Army Kentucky Appalachian State Pittsburgh

It's important to remember a few things about the latest version of the AP top 25:

It only includes the schools that are playing football this fall. That might seem obvious, but the preseason AP top 25 included every FBS conference.

Most schools have only played one game. A small handful have played two games and the SEC doesn't play until September 26th.

BYU's next game is on September 26th against Troy.

