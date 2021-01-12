BYU Moves up Two Spots in Final AP Poll

The 2020 college football season officially came to a close on Monday night when Alabama rolled Ohio State in the national championship game. Following the game on Monday night, AP released their final top 25 poll for the 2020 college football season. BYU finished the season ranked #11, their highest finish since 1996. Here is the final AP top 25:

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Texas A&M Notre Dame Oklahoma Georgia Cincinnati Iowa State Northwestern BYU Indiana Florida Coastal Carolina Louisiana-Lafayette Iowa Liberty North Carolina Texas Oklahoma State USC Miami Ball State San Jose State Buffalo

This is also the first time BYU has finished in the top 25 since they went independent in 2011. The last time BYU finished in the top 25 was in 2009 when the Cougars finished the season ranked #12 in the final AP poll. 2009 was the fourth-consecutive season where BYU had finished in the top 25. In 2008, the Cougars finished #25. They finished #14 in 2007, and they finished #16 in 2006.

Although a tight loss against Coastal Carolina cost the Cougars a potential trip to a New Year's Six Bowl, a top 15 finish is a major step in the right direction for Kalani Sitake and the BYU Football program.

In 2021, BYU is set to face one of the most difficult schedules in program history. Here is a quick preview of the 2021 schedule:

vs Arizona - Thursday Sep. 2

BYU will take on Arizona in the new Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona is coming off an 0-5 season in which they fired head coach Kevin Sumlin. This will be the coaching debut for new Arizona coach Jedd Fisch.

Utah - Saturday Sep. 11

BYU hosts rival Utah at home. BYU will have another chance to end the streak.

Arizona State - Saturday Sep. 18

BYU will face a third PAC-12 South opponent in as many weeks when they host Arizona State on September 18th.

USF - Friday Sep. 24

BYU will play their third-straight home game against USF on September 24th.

@ Utah State - Friday Oct. 1

BYU will travel to Utah State to take on head coach Blake Anderson for the first time.

Boise State - Saturday Oct. 9

BYU will try to win their third-straight game against Boise State next season. Boise State will also feature a new head coach - former head coach Bryan Harsin was hired by Auburn this week.

@ Baylor - Saturday Oct. 16

BYU will travel to Baylor for their first of three-straight P5 games late in the season. BYU fans have wanted more meaningful games late in the season - that is exactly what the 2021 schedule will provide.

@ Washington State - Saturday Oct. 23

BYU will travel to Pullman to take on Washington State.

Virginia - Saturday Oct. 30

Bronco Mendenhall returns to Lavell Edwards Stadium to take on his former team.

Idaho State - Saturday Nov. 13

After nine very difficult games to start the season, BYU will finally get a little breather against Idaho State.

@ Georgia Southern - Saturday Nov. 20

BYU takes on Georgia Southern for the first time in program history.

@ USC - Saturday Nov. 27

A regular season finale in the Coliseum? Yes, you read that right. BYU will travel to USC to take on the Trojans.

