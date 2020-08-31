SI.com
BYU Names Zach Wilson as Starting QB Against Navy

Casey Lundquist

After months of speculation and conversation, BYU has officially named Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback against Navy. Wilson enters his Jr. season with 3,960 career passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

The key for Wilson in 2020 will be limiting turnovers and finishing drives with touchdowns. BYU moved the ball very effectively in 2019 but struggled to finish drives with touchdowns. If he cleans up those two things, Wilson could have a special season for BYU.

Zach Wilson BYU Cougars Football

Prior to breaking his thumb against Toledo, Wilson was on pace to throw for the most yards by any BYU Quarterback since Max Hall. At the time Wilson went out for injury, BYU's strength of schedule ranked #7 in the country after their game against Toledo. Wilson was moving the football against some really good teams.

Zach Wilson has the arm talent to make all the throws and the mobility to be really dangerous on his feet. When Zach Wilson is playing well, he is great. In the 2018 Potato bowl, Wilson went 18/18 with 317 yards and 4 touchdowns. At times, Wilson will make plays that you simply can't teach. 

What are you expectations for Zach Wilson in 2020?

