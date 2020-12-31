NewsLavell's Lounge+
Search
Publish date:

BYU Offers Northwestern Transfer Gunner Maldonado

Maldonado is a safety out of Northwestern who entered the transfer portal 10 days ago.
Author:

BYU has been monitoring the transfer portal for a defensive back over the last few weeks, and it appears that the Cougars have identified their top target. Safeties coach Preston Hadley extended an offer to Northwestern transfer Gunner Maldonado on Wednesday:

Maldonado is a safety prospect from Arizona who signed with Northwestern as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Since entering the transfer portal on December 21, Maldonado has received offers from the likes of Washington State, Tulane, and Northern Arizona.

Out of high school, Maldonado chose Northwestern over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa State, and Utah State among others. Maldonado was not recruited by BYU, but he has multiple connections to the program. 

Maldonado prepped at Chandler High School where he played alongside BYU QB Jacob Conover and BYU WR Gunner Romney. He also played with BYU signees Tate Romney, Sione Hingano, and BYU commit Sitalingi Havea. You can check out his high school film below:

Jacob Conover has already started his pitch to get Maldonado to Provo:

Safety is a position of need for BYU and Maldonado plays a very physical brand of football the could allow him to see early playing time in Provo. Maldonado would have four years of eligibility remaining. 

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_15138898_168390393_lowres

BYU Offers Northwestern Transfer Gunner Maldonado

Maldonado is a safety out of Northwestern who entered the transfer portal 10 days ago.

USATSI_15351635_168390393_lowres

Updated: BYU Football Decision Tracker

Stay up to date with the BYU football players that will decide whether they want to return for the 2021 season.

USATSI_15015531_168390393_lowres (2)

Brady Christensen Declares for the NFL Draft

Christensen was recently named a first team all-american by various outlets.

USATSI_15351669_168390393_lowres

Relive All 11 Wins of the 2020 BYU Football Season

Watch brief recaps of every BYU win this season.

Walker Lyons Headshot

BYU Football Offers 2023 Tight End Walker Lyons

Walker Lyons is a 6'4 tight end prospect out of California.

USATSI_15350923_168390393_lowres

Aaron Roderick Defends Zach Wilson

BYU QB coach Aaron Roderick defended Zach Wilson after an anonymous scout claimed "character concerns" last week.

USATSI_15331594_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball Makes the Top 25 in Andy Katz 'Power 36'

BYU and Gonzaga were the only two WCC representatives in the 'Power 36'

USATSI_15352083_168390393_lowres

An Early Look at BYU Football's 2021 Bowl Possibilities

There are three different bowl possibilities for BYU in 2021.

Carsen Ryan

Four Four-Star Recruits that BYU Football is Recruiting in the 2022 Class

BYU has a few recruits atop their wish list that have already receiver four-star evaluations.