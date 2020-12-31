BYU Offers Northwestern Transfer Gunner Maldonado

Maldonado is a safety out of Northwestern who entered the transfer portal 10 days ago.

BYU has been monitoring the transfer portal for a defensive back over the last few weeks, and it appears that the Cougars have identified their top target. Safeties coach Preston Hadley extended an offer to Northwestern transfer Gunner Maldonado on Wednesday:

Maldonado is a safety prospect from Arizona who signed with Northwestern as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Since entering the transfer portal on December 21, Maldonado has received offers from the likes of Washington State, Tulane, and Northern Arizona.

Out of high school, Maldonado chose Northwestern over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa State, and Utah State among others. Maldonado was not recruited by BYU, but he has multiple connections to the program.

Maldonado prepped at Chandler High School where he played alongside BYU QB Jacob Conover and BYU WR Gunner Romney. He also played with BYU signees Tate Romney, Sione Hingano, and BYU commit Sitalingi Havea. You can check out his high school film below:

Jacob Conover has already started his pitch to get Maldonado to Provo:

Safety is a position of need for BYU and Maldonado plays a very physical brand of football the could allow him to see early playing time in Provo. Maldonado would have four years of eligibility remaining.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI