BYU Officially Adds Western Kentucky to 2020 Football Schedule

Tom Holmoe announced another addition to the 2020 BYU football schedule. Western Kentucky will travel to Provo on Halloween to take on the Cougars. That give BYU eight games on the 2020 slate, only six of which have been announced by BYU:

@Navy - 9/7

@Army - 9/19

Troy - 9/26

Texas State - 10/3 (Not official, has been reported by a Texas State beat writer. Could also be played on 10/23)

UTSA - 10/10 (Not official)

Houston - 10/16

Western Kentucky 10/31

North Alabama - 11/21

This will be the first time in program history that BYU has faced Western Kentucky. Here are three things to know about Western Kentucky:

1. 9-4 in 2019

Similar to BYU, Western Kentucky experienced ups and downs in 2019. Their best win was a blowout victory at Arkansas. Their worst loss came during the first week of the season against FCS Central Arkansas. The Hilltoppers earned an invitation to the First Responder Bowl where they beat Western Michigan 23-20.

2. Total Offense & Defense

In 2019, the Hilltoppers averaged 388 yards per game on offense which ranked 84th in the country.

Western Kentucky put together a top-25 defense in 2019. They allowed only 336 yards per game which ranked 24th in the country.

3. Returning Production

The Hilltoppers bring back 53% of their production on offense. Most notably, they bring back 90% of their production on defense. I expect Western Kentucky to field a very talented defense in 2020.

BYU AD Tom Holmoe said the following in BYU's press release:

“We are grateful that Western Kentucky was able to quickly put together a game that will enable our teams to play football. We are looking forward to the matchup and hosting the Hilltoppers at LaVell Edwards Stadium.”