BYU Opens as 2.5-Point Underdog at Navy

The betting lines for the first week of college football are officially out according to Brad Powers. BYU opened as a 2.5 point underdog against Navy. Vegas expects BYU-Navy to be the most competitive game in week one:

This will be the first time these two teams have met since 1989. Overall, the two programs have played two times with both teams winning one game each. Navy is coming off a successful 11-2 2019 campaign. Their two losses came at the hands of Notre Dame and Memphis. They finished the 2019 season in the Autozone Liberty Bowl where they beat Kansas State 20-17.

In 2020, they will need to replace Malcom Perry who ran for over 2,000 yards last season. The Midshipmen will create a lot of challenges for BYU who struggled to stop the run in 2019. ESPN FPI currently gives BYU a 28% chance to beat Navy on Labor Day. Given Navy's lost production at QB, that number feels a little low.

BYU kicks off at Navy in 11 days. Stay tuned for more content about Navy this week. I had a chance to sit down with a Navy insider to discuss the 2020 version of the Midshipment - those videos will be released soon.

