BYU Preparing Hinckley Ropati to be in 'The Mix' at RB in 2020

BYU wrapped up fall camp this morning with a scrimmage of approximately 85 plays. While Jeff Grimes wasn't ready to name a starting quarterback, he did talk about BYU's last-minute addition to the RB room - Hinckley Ropati.

Regarding Ropati, Grimes said: "He's really, really talented and that talent shows up every single day. He's a tremendous package of quickness, explosiveness and power...I think he'll probably be in the mix this year, and we're preparing him to be there."

You could argue that the coaching staff is preparing the entire roster to be in "the mix" during any given season. It's noteworthy, however, that Ropati was mentioned given his brief time at BYU. Ropati was a late addition to the fall roster and he quickly made jumps up the depth chart.

A roster spot became available for Ropati once DHC transferred to Utah State. Ropati had three years of eligibility remaining when he enrolled at BYU. However, the NCAA will vote to allow every player to participate in 2020 without burning a year of eligibility. If approved, BYU fans could watch Ropati for four more years in Provo.

When Ropati committed to BYU, we talked about Ropati's abilities and three things we thought he could bring to the roster:

1. Physicality

You don't draw comparisons to Fui Vakapuna without being a very tough and physical runner - Ropati is exactly that. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry as a Freshman due in large part to his yards after contact. Ropati will bring a unique skillset to BYU's backfield.

2. Vision

Ropati's ability to hit the right hole at the right time stands out on film. BYU has had a few running backs in recent years that have struggled to hit the correct hole. Ropati is fast enough that his physicality, vision, and quickness will make him a weapon for BYU's offense.

3. Willing Blocker in Pass Protection

BYU places an extra emphasis on a running back's ability to block is pass pro. Hinckley is a willing blocker in pass protection which is a skill that will help him find playing time. BYU likes that Ropati can be an all-down back in their offense.