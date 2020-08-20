SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge
Search

BYU Preparing Hinckley Ropati to be in 'The Mix' at RB in 2020

Casey Lundquist

BYU wrapped up fall camp this morning with a scrimmage of approximately 85 plays. While Jeff Grimes wasn't ready to name a starting quarterback, he did talk about BYU's last-minute addition to the RB room - Hinckley Ropati.

Regarding Ropati, Grimes said: "He's really, really talented and that talent shows up every single day. He's a tremendous package of quickness, explosiveness and power...I think he'll probably be in the mix this year, and we're preparing him to be there." 

You could argue that the coaching staff is preparing the entire roster to be in "the mix" during any given season. It's noteworthy, however, that Ropati was mentioned given his brief time at BYU. Ropati was a late addition to the fall roster and he quickly made jumps up the depth chart.

A roster spot became available for Ropati once DHC transferred to Utah State. Ropati had three years of eligibility remaining when he enrolled at BYU. However, the NCAA will vote to allow every player to participate in 2020 without burning a year of eligibility. If approved, BYU fans could watch Ropati for four more years in Provo.

When Ropati committed to BYU, we talked about Ropati's abilities and three things we thought he could bring to the roster:

1. Physicality

You don't draw comparisons to Fui Vakapuna without being a very tough and physical runner - Ropati is exactly that. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry as a Freshman due in large part to his yards after contact. Ropati will bring a unique skillset to BYU's backfield.

2. Vision

Ropati's ability to hit the right hole at the right time stands out on film. BYU has had a few running backs in recent years that have struggled to hit the correct hole. Ropati is fast enough that his physicality, vision, and quickness will make him a weapon for BYU's offense.

3. Willing Blocker in Pass Protection

BYU places an extra emphasis on a running back's ability to block is pass pro. Hinckley is a willing blocker in pass protection which is a skill that will help him find playing time. BYU likes that Ropati can be an all-down back in their offense.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: BYU Football to Play UTSA in 2020

According to a report, UTSA will travel to Provo on October 10th.

Casey Lundquist

Report: BYU to Add Texas State to 2020 Schedule

According to a report, Texas State and BYU could be finalizing a game for the 2020 season.

Casey Lundquist

A Look at Seventeen BYU Football Seniors that Could Play Two More Years for BYU

The NCAA Division I Council decided today that fall sport student-athletes can compete in any sports without losing eligibility.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Adds Army to the 2020 Schedule

BYU will travel to West Point to take on Army on September 19th.

Casey Lundquist

TJ Haws Shines in Polish Pre-Season

Former BYU Standout TJ Haws began his professional campaign in Poland with Trefl Sport.

Max Clark

BYU Football Target John Henry Daley Leads LP to Victory Over Timpview

John Henry Daley put together a dominant performance to start his Senior season.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Watch: BYU Football Target Jaxson Dart Dominates in First Corner Canyon Start

Jaxson Dart played a nearly perfect game in his first start at Corner Canyon.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

2020 BYU Football Roster: The Good, The Bad, The Ratings, The Updates

BYU Football returns an experienced roster in 2020 - we take a look at the entire roster by position group.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Three Things to Know about Army

According to reports, BYU will play Army on September 19th.

Casey Lundquist

What 2020 Could Have Been for the BYU Athletics

2020 took a very unexpected turn. Here is what could have been for the Cougars.

Max Clark