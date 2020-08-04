First Look at the Newcomers on the 2020 BYU Football Roster & Their Jersey Numbers
Casey Lundquist
Today is the first day of BYU football fall training camp. As part of the first day of camp, BYU updated their roster - we'll have an in-depth roster breakdown over the next few days. For now, here are the numbers for each newcomer on the roster.
It's important to make note of two things:
- The roster is being updated as I type this article, a few newcomers might not be on the roster yet.
- This is the list of fall newcomers. Those players that are Freshman but participated in Spring practices are not on this list.
64 - Chandler Bird
2 - Miles Davis
Note: Davis is listed as a Wide Receiver. He was slated as a WR/DB on signing day.
7 - Kody Epps
1 - Terence Fall
11 - Bruce Garrett
87 - Talmage Gunther
36 - Micah Harper
24 - Chris Jackson
10 - Sol-Jay Maiava
15 - Kade Moore
48 - Alex Muti
Note: Listed as a Defensive End. Was signed as a LB/DE.
26 - Hobbs Nyberg
73 - Connor Pay
19 - Justen Smith
35 - Ben Tuipulotu
15 - Petey Tuipulotu
71 - Elijah Unutoa
13 - Jaques Wilson
34 - Josh Wilson
39 - Wes Wright
*This article will be updated as BYU makes updates to the roster.
