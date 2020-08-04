First Look at the Newcomers on the 2020 BYU Football Roster & Their Jersey Numbers

Today is the first day of BYU football fall training camp. As part of the first day of camp, BYU updated their roster - we'll have an in-depth roster breakdown over the next few days. For now, here are the numbers for each newcomer on the roster.

It's important to make note of two things:

The roster is being updated as I type this article, a few newcomers might not be on the roster yet. This is the list of fall newcomers. Those players that are Freshman but participated in Spring practices are not on this list.

64 - Chandler Bird

2 - Miles Davis

Note: Davis is listed as a Wide Receiver. He was slated as a WR/DB on signing day.

7 - Kody Epps

1 - Terence Fall

11 - Bruce Garrett

87 - Talmage Gunther

36 - Micah Harper

24 - Chris Jackson

10 - Sol-Jay Maiava

15 - Kade Moore

48 - Alex Muti

Note: Listed as a Defensive End. Was signed as a LB/DE.

26 - Hobbs Nyberg

73 - Connor Pay

19 - Justen Smith

35 - Ben Tuipulotu

15 - Petey Tuipulotu

71 - Elijah Unutoa

13 - Jaques Wilson

34 - Josh Wilson

39 - Wes Wright

*This article will be updated as BYU makes updates to the roster.

