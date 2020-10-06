BYU-UTSA to be Played Without Fans

On Tuesday, BYU football announced that no fans will be allowed to attend Saturday's game against UTSA. BYU said the following in an official press release:

"PROVO, Utah — BYU Athletics today announced the UTSA-BYU football game on Saturday, Oct. 10, will be played without spectators at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The decision was based on the current moderate (orange) risk COVID-19 designation for Provo and an understanding there will not be a change in the risk designation this week.

With a continued effort to lower the case count in the community and current trends at BYU improving, the university hopes to have fans in the stadium on Oct. 24 versus Texas State."

This will be the fourth straight game that BYU will play without fans in the stands.