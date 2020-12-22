BYU vs UCF: Three Keys to the Game

BYU takes on UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

BYU takes on UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. Here are three keys to a BYU victory:

1. Get UCF off schedule

UCF, led by QB Dillon Gabriel, throws for 373 yards per game which ranks second in the country. Their passing attack is great on its own, but it is elite when paired with their rushing attack. UCF runs the ball 52% of the time on offense and they run for over 200 yards per game.

UCF likes to run on early downs to create manageable third downs. For the most part, it works - UCF converts 49% of their third downs. If BYU is going to get stops, they need to stop the run on early downs and force third & long passing situations.

2. Capitalize on scoring opportunities

BYU needs to capitalize on their scoring opportunities with touchdowns, not field goals. BYU could find themselves in a shootout on Tuesday night - they can't afford to squander multiple scoring opportunities.

3. Force turnovers

Timely turnovers have hurt UCF in close games. BYU's defense might not be able to consistently stop UCF on Tuesday night, but a few timely turnovers could turn the game in BYU's favor.

