NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

BYU Women's Basketball: Cougars Advance to Second Round with Comeback Victory Over Rutgers

The Cougars trailed by as many as 12 points against Rutgers.
Author:
USATSI_15698186_168390393_lowres

The BYU women's basketball team pulled off the first upset of the NCAA women's basketball tournament on Monday. The Cougars, who came in as an #11 seed in the tournament, trailed by as many as 12 points against #6 Rutgers. BYU trailed by seven points heading into the fourth quarter - they dominated the final quarter to win by a score of 69-66 to advance to the second round.

The Cougars were led by Paisley Harding who had 28 points on 8/17 from the field. Shaylee Gonzales had 17 points on 3/17 shooting - it wasn't Gonzales' most efficient night from the field, but her clutch free throws in the final minute put the game away.

It's also important to note a clutch three made by Tegan Graham with 1:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Cougars led by one point, and Ruters' Arella Guirantes was heating up and closing in on the Cougars' lead. Graham's three extended BYU's lead to four, and Gonzales' free throws put the game away in the last minute.

You can watch Graham's three-point shot here.

BYU will play the winner of Arizona-Stony Brook in the second round. As of the time of this article, Arizona has a nine point lead over Stony Brook in the first quarter.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_15698186_168390393_lowres

BYU Women's Basketball: Cougars Advance to Second Round with Comeback Victory Over Rutgers

The Cougars trailed by as many as 12 points against Rutgers.

Jaren Hall

BYU Football Spring Roster Breakdown: Quarterbacks

The good, the bad, and the notes surrounding the quarterbacks a few weeks into spring practices.

USATSI_15767635_168390393_lowres

An Early Look at the 2021-2022 BYU Basketball Roster

An early look at next year's BYU basketball team.

USATSI_15694521_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball vs UCLA: Betting Lines, Predictions

USATSI_15752647_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball: Three Things to Know About UCLA

Getting you ready for BYU-UCLA in the round of 64.

BYU_Football_Spring_Highlights-605453c6a09b1d05449c5479_Mar_19_2021_7_39_37

Watch: BYU Football Spring Highlights Week Three

Another week of spring practices is in the books.

USATSI_15694511_168390393_lowres

How to Watch, Listen, or Stream BYU Basketball against UCLA in NCAA Tournament

Getting you ready for BYU-UCLA in the Round of 64.

USATSI_15699071_168390393_lowres

Ken Pomeroy Predicts BYU-UCLA in the NCAA Tournament

UCLA will take on BYU in the Round of 64 after beating Michigan State in overtime.