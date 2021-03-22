BYU Women's Basketball: Cougars Advance to Second Round with Comeback Victory Over Rutgers

The BYU women's basketball team pulled off the first upset of the NCAA women's basketball tournament on Monday. The Cougars, who came in as an #11 seed in the tournament, trailed by as many as 12 points against #6 Rutgers. BYU trailed by seven points heading into the fourth quarter - they dominated the final quarter to win by a score of 69-66 to advance to the second round.

The Cougars were led by Paisley Harding who had 28 points on 8/17 from the field. Shaylee Gonzales had 17 points on 3/17 shooting - it wasn't Gonzales' most efficient night from the field, but her clutch free throws in the final minute put the game away.

It's also important to note a clutch three made by Tegan Graham with 1:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Cougars led by one point, and Ruters' Arella Guirantes was heating up and closing in on the Cougars' lead. Graham's three extended BYU's lead to four, and Gonzales' free throws put the game away in the last minute.

You can watch Graham's three-point shot here.

BYU will play the winner of Arizona-Stony Brook in the second round. As of the time of this article, Arizona has a nine point lead over Stony Brook in the first quarter.

