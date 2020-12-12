SI.com
BYU's Kalani Sitake Listed as Candidate for Vacant Arizona Job

Casey Lundquist

Only one day after losing in embarrassing fashion to rival Arizona State, Arizona announced that head coach Kevin Sumlin was relieved of his head coaching duties. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports listed Kalani Sitake as a candidate to replace Kevin Sumlin at Arizona:

Tham listed Kalani was along with Boise State's head coach Bryan Harsin, Nevada head coach Jay Norvell, Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State head coach, Brent Brennan, Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, and Weber State head coach Jay Hill.

Kalani Sitake is in his fifth year at BYU, the Cougars are 36-26 in those five seasons. This year has been Kalani's most successful year of his BYU tenure - the Cougars are 9-1 and ranked in the top 20 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Given BYU's success this season, it was only a matter of time before members of BYU's coaching staff were linked to other coaching opportunities. This wasn't the first time a BYU coach has been linked to another job this season and it won't be the last. When Utah State fired head coach Gary Andersen, BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes was a candidate to replace Andersen before the Aggies hired Blake Anderson. . 

by

BemisUpScotty