Candidates to Return Kicks for BYU Football

We normally don't spend a lot of time talking about special teams in June, but it's been three months without live sports and recruiting news is hard to come by during a recruiting dead period. Today, let's talk about candidates to return kicks for BYU in 2020. BYU has a few players on the roster this year that could be difference makers in the return game.

Last year, guys like Dayan Ghawoloku, Tyler Allgeier, Lopini Katoa, and Dax Milne returned kicks. Katoa had a few nice returns, but the kickoff return game was relatively quiet in 2019. Aleva Hifo assumed the majority of the punt return duties in 2019. Hifo did a solid job returning punts, especially in the bowl game against Hawaii. For the purpose of this article, we'll assume that all the guys returned kicks last season are candidates to return kicks once again in 2020.

Here are a few new names that could make waves in the return game:

Micah Harper

Micah Harper is a versatile player from Arizona who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Harper played a variety of positions including kick returner. You can see a few of his kick returns at the start of his high schools film:

Jackson McChesney

McChesney enters his RS Freshman season as one of the fastest players on the team. BYU has shown that they're not afraid to put Running Backs on kickoff return; McChesney could be the next BYU RB to be a a produtive returner. McChesney is dangerous in the open field - check out a few of his highlights against UMass last season:

Caleb Christensen

Did you know Caleb Christensen holds the Utah high school record for most kickoffs returned for a touchdown? Entering his Freshman season, Christensen is my top choice to return kickoffs for BYU. If you like long returns, Christensen's highlights are a must watch:

Luc Andrada

Speaking of speed, Andrada might have the fastest 100M dash on the team. Andrada has never returned punts before but his speed is very intriguing. Andrada has been using the Jugs maching during quarantine to practice fielding punts. If Andrada can become reliable at catching punts then he could be a game-changer at punt returner.

Will Watanabe

Watanabe is a walk-on defensive back out of Timpview High School. Watanabe returned punts in the 2019 spring game.

Gunner Romney

Romney took reps in practice at punt returner in 2019. Romney has reliable hands - he could be a good option at punt returner.

