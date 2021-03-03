NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Chris Simms: Zach Wilson is 'Clearly the No. 1 Quarterback in the NFL Draft'

Chris Simms says there is a separation between Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence.
In recent NFL mock drafts,  most outlets projected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson as the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. There was no debate about the first pick - every mock draft had the Jaguars selecting Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick. Chris Simms, however, believes Wilson is "clearly the number one quarterback in the draft." Chris Simms is an NFL analyst for NBC Sports. You can listen to some of his comments below, and you can listen to his full evaluation here.

"Zach Wilson is clearly the number one quarterback in the draft for me. There is a separation. Zach Wilson is a really really special football player, from every aspect and angle. The only negative I can even come up with here is I wish he was a little thicker and bigger...but I don't think that necessarily matters in this day and age in the NFL." - Chris Simms

Chris Simms has a tendency to go against the grain, but he has a pretty decent track record in terms of evaluating quarterbacks. He had Patrick Mahomes ahead of Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubiscky in the 2017 NFL Draft. He also ranked quarterbacks like Josh Allen ahead of Sam Darnold and Justin Herbert in front of Tua Tagovailoa. Below are his top five quarterbacks from the past three years:

Chris Simms 2018 QB Rankings

  1. Lamar Jackson
  2. Josh Allen
  3. Baker Mayfield
  4. Sam Darnold
  5. Josh Rosen

Chris Simms 2019 QB Rankings

  1. Kyler Murray
  2. Drew Lock
  3. Dwayne Haskins
  4. Ryan Finley
  5. Jarrett Stidham

Chris Simms 2020 QB Rankings

  1. Joe Burrow
  2. Justin Herbert
  3. Jordan Love
  4. Tua Tagovailoa
  5. Jacob Eason

Time will tell whether NFL GMs agree with Simms' evaluation of Zach Wilson.

