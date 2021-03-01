NFL Mock Draft Projections for Zach Wilson

If Zach Wilson is selected before the fifth overall pick, he will become the highest NFL Draft pick in BYU history. Below are updated NFL Draft Projections for Zach Wilson.

NFL.com

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "The Jets ultimately decide to trade Sam Darnold and go with the highly touted rookie."

ESPN - Mel Kiper

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: Atlanta Falcons via New York Jets

Commentary: "This is the Falcons' chance to reboot. Matt Ryan has started 205 games for the franchise since he was drafted third overall in 2008, but he turns 36 in May. Trading up to get Wilson would help sort the future under new coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot. Remember, if you're Smith and Fontenot, you don't expect to be drafting this high, so you never know when you're going to have a chance on a quarterback like Wilson. They have to get their guy now. Ryan would likely remain the starter in 2021 while Wilson adjusts to the pro game. He could take over in 2022. Ohio State's Justin Fields could be in play, too, but I see Wilson as the ideal option for the Falcons."

CBS Sports

CBS Analyst Chris Trapasso:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Josh Edwards:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Ryan Wilson:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "We've gone back and forth here -- either Zach Wilson or Penei Sewell -- but we'll reiterate what we've been saying for weeks: This all comes down to what the Jets think of Sam Darnold. Wilson is coming off a spectacular 2020 season, but New York could also trade down to stockpile picks and players as part of a rebuild that includes Darnold."

Pro Football Focus

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: Carolina Panthers via New York Jets

Commentary: "The Panthers might feel down if they miss out on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, but they also might end up with just as good a team by paying a lesser price to move up to the second pick at a lower cost. Carolina's roster is far from ideal right now, so unlike the Dolphins, trading for Watson doesn’t immediately make them a contender.

If they could somehow convince the Jets to take Christian McCaffrey, the No. 8 pick and a little sweetener for the No. 2 pick, the Panthers would come out as a massive winner. This is not any hatred toward one of our favorite NFL players in CMC, who is an absolute stud on and off the field, but paying a running back $16 million per year isn't a winning strategy.

If it weren’t for Trevor Lawrence's generational splendor, Zach Wilson would be the alpha in this class. Wilson was otherworldly both in and out of structure last season at BYU. To quote PFF lead draft analyst Mike Renner in this year’s PFF NFL Draft Guide, “Wilson’s arm is special. He made more NFL throws weekly than any other quarterback in the class.”

Wilson also projects to have the best yards per attempt in the class, and with offensive coordinator Joe Brady at his side, this Panthers offense could be electric from the jump. Wilson earned a 96.5 PFF grade from a clean pocket last season (best in the class) and managed to mitigate turnover-worthy plays to only 1.2% of his dropbacks despite a 10.9-yard average depth of target, which was the highest of the potential first-round signal-callers.

It should also be noted that while Wilson didn’t face much in the way of pressure last season at BYU, his average time to throw was just 2.8 seconds, which is right near the NFL average. To make so many spectacular off-platform throws but keep that time-to-throw figure low is something you don’t see in the NFL outside of Kansas City (this is not a comp to the baby GOAT, but damn, Wilson is impressive)."

SI NFL Draft Bible

Round: 1

Pick: 8

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Commentary: "This is a dream scenario for Atlanta, as they can move back, accumulate more draft capital and still get their quarterback of the future. Wilson is arguably the biggest riser in the 2021 NFL Draft class. His style isn’t for every franchise but he fits perfectly with where the NFL seems to be trending."

Pro Football Network

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "I would’ve taken Justin Fields here, but all the smoke seems to surround Zach Wilson.

I did consider a trade back here as well, but for now, I believe the Jets are most likely going to take Wilson. He’s a natural fit in the Shanahan offense that the Jets will be running with new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Denzel Mims and Mekhi Becton will also be significant contributors to the offense in their second year."