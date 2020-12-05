SI.com
College GameDay Picks BYU-Coastal Carolina

Casey Lundquist

College GameDay was live from Myrtle Beach where BYU will take on Coastal Carolina at 5:30 PM (ET) on ESPNU. As is customary with College GameDay, the analysts locked in their BYU-Coastal Carolina picks. They like BYU's chances to beat Coastal Carolina on Saturday:

Chris Fallica AKA "Bear"

Pick: BYU to win and cover (BYU -10.5)

""I think they're too strong up front on both sides along the line of scrimmage...They are much better than what their College Football Playoff rankings is. I just think BYU is the better team."

Dustin Johnson

PGA TOUR champion Dustin Johnson is a Coastal Carolina alumni - Johnson was the celebrity guest picker on Saturday. 

Pick: Coastal Carolina

Unsurprisingly, Johnson picked his alma matter to beat BYU.

Desmond Howard

Pick: BYU

"Both teams are fantastic offense, but for me it is BYU's defense...I've got to go with the BYU Cougars."

David Pollack

USATSI_15075794_168390393_lowres

Pick: BYU

"I like the depth and the physicality of the BYU Cougars...it will take its toll late in the game and BYU will win.

Kirk Herbstreit

Pick: BYU

"BYU is going to try to win it at the line of scrimmage...the line of scrimmage is the difference. I'm going with BYU."

Lee Corso

Pick: BYU

Lee Corso put on the Cosmo headgear on Saturday:

"BYU will play anybody, anywhere, anytime, so I'm going with BYU!"

