Comparing the Statistical Performances of BYU Quarterbacks in 2019

Three BYU Quarterbacks played a significant role last season: Zach Wilson, Jaren Hall, and Baylor Romney. The question remains, who deserves the starting spot in the fall? We'll cover this topic in depth throughout the offseason. Today, let's focus on the pure statistical output of each Quarterback.

It's important to remember two things when we compare BYU Quarterbacks:

Strength of schedule - you can't do an apples-to-apples statistical comparison because the opponents are so different. Scouting report - Baylor Romney and Jaren Hall had the benefit of the unknown - opponents weren't able to scout their tendencies before the game.

Zach Wilson: BYU’s QB1 completed 199 of 319 attempted passes (62.4%). Wilson threw a total of 2,382 yards for 11 TDs and 9 INTs. Wilson played more snaps than any other BYU quarterback this season finishing his sophomore season with a QB rating of 130.8 – down from the previous season’s rating of 157.2.

Strengths: Wilson’s arm strength and gunslinger mentality is one of his greatest qualities – as was made evident late in last year’s matchup against Tennessee when he completed a 64-yard pass to Micah Simon helping secure the overtime win in Knoxville. Zach spends hours and hours watching film and scouring film looking for new ways to improve. Also, Wilson’s ability to scramble and make a play out of an otherwise unpromising situation makes him stand out.

Weaknesses: Zach's greatest strength becomes a weakness when he is careless with the ball. Turnovers were Wilson's Achilles heel in 2019. Following the 2019 season, quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick said the following of Zach Wilson: "An area of improvement we’ve talked about is being able to finish those close games. We were a couple of plays away from eight or nine wins. We were also a couple of plays away from four or five wins. We’ve been talking a lot about the little things it takes to close out a close game — getting a touchdown in the red zone instead of a field goal” (Deseret News).

Jaren Hall: Jaren Hall - who doubled as backup QB and outfielder for BYU baseball last season - had a completion percentage of 67.4% – completing 31 of 46 passes. Hall averaged 9.1 yards per throw totaling 420 yards total. His best throw came on a deep ball to Dax Milne for a 35-yard touchdown pass for his only passing TD of the 2019 season. Hall threw no interceptions last year and finished the season with a quarterback rating of 151.3.

Strengths: Hall has made the most of his limited opportunities at Quarterback. Founder of QB Elite, Dustin Smith described Hall’s ability to create plays: “He’ll sit in the pocket, he’ll let plays develop and if he has to he’ll dice teams for five to six yards and that’s hard. Any offensive coordinator would tell you if they have a quarterback who can do that, that saves a lot of their play calls” (KSL Sports).

Weaknesses: Jaren Hall suffered two concussions in as many starts last season. His second concussion came against Utah State on his second TD run. Hall's concussions have kept him from gaining experience.

Baylor Romney: Romney made four appearances last season, including a start against number 14 Boise State, who the Cougars would beat 28-25. Romney completed 54 of 85 total pass attempted – averaging a completion percentage of 63.5%. Romney threw 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions during the 2019 season – landing a quarterback rating of 159.8.

Strengths: Baylor got the job done whenever his name was called last season. “Baylor is a super athlete,” Quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick said. “I don’t want to overstate it, but he’s one of the better athletes in our program, just, all around. He is a guy that could start for us at other positions. But he’s a good passer, and he’s a smart guy, and I really liked him as a quarterback in high school. He had a really good film”(Salt Lake Tribune).

Weaknesses: Rom ney is extremely poised, but has played a very limited number of live snaps since he graduated high school in 2015. In addition, Romney wasn't able to fully participate during spring ball.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU or Max Clark @maxwellcash_

Instagram - @BYU_SI